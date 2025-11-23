Son delivers Father's promise: CM Stalin to inaugurate Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore on November 25

A world-class Semmozhi Poonga with advanced facilities will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in Coimbatore at an outlay of Rs 208.50 crore.

Dravidian icon, DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi promised that a Semmozhi Poonga would be established in Coimbatore during the World Classical Tamil Conference that was held in the city between 23 June and 27 June 2010.

Notably, the conference witnessed a huge gathering of scholars, poets, and political leaders interested in the Tamil language, literature and people.