South TN lashed by intense rains as cyclonic system brews; fishermen warned off sea

CHENNAI: Southern Tamil Nadu was battered by another spell of heavy to very heavy rain on Sunday as a developing cyclonic system over the southeast Bay of Bengal continued to intensify. The strengthening weather disturbance over the Andaman Sea and the Comorin Sea triggered widespread rainfall across Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts.

Tirunelveli recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall, with Nalumukku logging 26 cm, followed by Oothu (25 cm), Kakkachi (23 cm) and Manjolai (21 cm), reflecting strong orographic influence in the Western Ghats. Coastal Thoothukudi too witnessed intense spells, with Tiruchendur and Kulasekarapattinam recording 13 cm each. Several stations across Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts registered between 9 cm and 11 cm.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said the low-pressure area that formed over the Strait of Malacca has strengthened into a well-marked low as of Sunday morning. The system is moving west-northwestwards and is likely to become a depression by November 24, before intensifying into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal within 48 hours. As it consolidates, associated rain bands are expected to feed moisture into peninsular India, keeping Tamil Nadu under widespread wet weather for the next two days.

Moderate rainfall was recorded across central and delta districts, while Chennai and neighbouring districts saw light to moderate showers with intermittent heavy bursts. Weather blogger Pradeep John said the Comorin Sea circulation was also fuelling the activity, adding that all districts would witness “on and off rains with breaks,” with heavy spells confined to Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi. Very heavy rainfall is possible over the Manjolai hills, he said.