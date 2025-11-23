Thumbalahalli project: Canal construction resumes

DHARMAPURI: The PWD (WRD) has restarted work on the Ennaikolpudu-Thumbalahalli irrigation scheme to bring water from the Thenpennai River to lakes across Palacode and Karimangalam in Dharmapuri district.

As part of the plan a 50-kilometre-long canal will be dug to bring the Thenpennai river water from the Ennaikolpudur check dam to the Thumbalahalli Dam in Karimangalam.

So far Rs 233.37 crore has been allocated for the work.

The Ennaikolpudur-Thumbalahalli project was proposed back in 2019, with a project cost of Rs 175 cr. Later, the cost was revised to Rs 233.37 cr.

Over 3,400 acres of cultivation area are expected to benefit. However, problems in land acquisition and objections from farmers in Krishnagiri had led to a delay in the project. But last week, the PWD (WRD) restarted work on the construction of the canal.

Speaking to TNIE, PWD (WRD) officials said, "We had begun work back in 2023 and completed a portion of the works. We needd to dig out canals of almost 22.5 km. The work was disrupted due to the land acquisition procedures and legal battles. We had completed work on a 13 km stretch. Now, the land acquisition has been completed. Under this, the left canal of the Ennaikolpudur checkdam would be extended to bring water to 34 lakes and one dam in Dharmapuri. The scheme is being undertaken across rocky, hill terrain. We are working at a faster pace to complete the work. Over 80% of the project falls under Krishnagiri revenue lands. The project is expected to be completed by next year."