Tiruppur exporters turn their attention to Gulf countries

TIRUPPUR: With the US tariff on imports still in place, Tiruppur exporters are now turning their attention to Gulf countries in search of new buyers to overcome the crisis, as they finish up their winter orders and focus on summer orders. Exporters believe that the US tariffs will have an impact on the projected 15% export growth this year.

Speaking to TNIE, KM Subramanian, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, said, “About 30% of knitwear exports from Tiruppur are US-dependent. Orders to the US have been affected by the tariff hike issue. American buyers have completely suspended orders. Therefore, we cannot expect 15% export growth in the current financial year. But the export volume in the last financial year can be equalled in the current financial year.”

In 2024-25 financial year, Tiruppur exported knitwear worth `44,000 crore, and `33,400 crore in 2023-24.

At the same time, KM Subramanian said that there has been no job loss in Tiruppur due to the US tariff issue.

“The halt in US orders has created competition among exporters. Exporters who only exported knitwear to the US have now started taking orders from European countries. Some exporters are fixing low prices to take orders. This affects other exporters. To overcome this crisis, Tiruppur exporters are currently focusing on new buyers in Gulf countries,” Subramanian said.

“We are already exporting to many Gulf countries. India signed a free-trade agreement (FTA) with the UAE last year. In addition, free-trade agreements are expected to be signed soon with countries including Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait,” said N Thirukumaran, general secretary of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association.