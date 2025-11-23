TN Govt fully backing startups to drive innovation: PTR

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Saturday reiterated the State government's commitment to supporting startups and fostering technological innovation. He was speaking after inaugurating the Tamil Nadu Technology (iTNT) Coimbatore Regional Hub at the Government College of Technology (GCT) on Thadagam Road.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said the new hub aims to encourage cutting-edge innovations across sectors and bridge the gap between academic output and industry requirements. Similar technology centres have already been established in Chennai, Trichy and Madurai.

PTR recalled that the first such centre at Anna University, launched in 2023, had facilitated the development of several technology-driven solutions. "After years of groundwork, we have now established the Coimbatore regional hub. When I was in the Opposition in 2016, I pointed out that there was a disconnect between educational institutions and the needs of the economy. Even then, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa appreciated the initiatives I proposed in the fields of industry guidance and healthcare," he said.