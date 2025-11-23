TN Govt fully backing startups to drive innovation: PTR

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Saturday reiterated the State government's commitment to supporting startups and fostering technological innovation. He was speaking after inaugurating the Tamil Nadu Technology (iTNT) Coimbatore Regional Hub at the Government College of Technology (GCT) on Thadagam Road.
Addressing the gathering, the Minister said the new hub aims to encourage cutting-edge innovations across sectors and bridge the gap between academic output and industry requirements. Similar technology centres have already been established in Chennai, Trichy and Madurai.
PTR recalled that the first such centre at Anna University, launched in 2023, had facilitated the development of several technology-driven solutions. "After years of groundwork, we have now established the Coimbatore regional hub. When I was in the Opposition in 2016, I pointed out that there was a disconnect between educational institutions and the needs of the economy. Even then, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa appreciated the initiatives I proposed in the fields of industry guidance and healthcare," he said.
He added that major strides were made only after the DMK came to power, with the State implementing various initiatives through StartupTN, AGE and TNTDPC to nurture entrepreneurship. The Minister noted that global companies have begun reducing dependence on human resources as AI adoption increases. "With artificial intelligence reshaping industries, the need for startups and innovative solutions has become greater than ever," he said.
The government, he added, has been working since 2021 to convert intellectual property, research and patents into market-ready products by bringing together the required resources. Support systems such as laboratories, design facilities, precision testing centres, and legal and professional guidance are being offered to startups.
PTR also announced that 61 educational institutions, investors and entrepreneurs have already connected with the Coimbatore hub through the Jisha platform, and that the State has so far received 1,137 startup applications.
TN Tech Hub CEO Vanitha Venugopal, GCT Principal Manonmani and several officials and academicians took part in the event.