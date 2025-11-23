TN to fight cancer with HPV self-test kits for women

CHENNAI: Observing that many women hesitate to undergo cervical cancer screening tests at hospitals, the Tamil Nadu health department is planning to distribute HPV self-test kits to women aged 35 through health workers. HPV (Human Papillomavirus) is a sexually transmitted infection that causes 95% of cervical cancer according to the WHO.

The National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu plans to pilot the programme in Dharmapuri district, which has the highest incidence of cervical cancer in the state, targeting around 25,000 women. According to a health department official, the major reason for the low numbers of screening for cervical cancer is the hesitance of women to visit hospitals to provide vaginal samples.

Many women are not comfortable with the test, the official added. As part of the new initiative, the HPV self-test kits will be given to women at their homes by health workers who go door-to-door delivering various government health services. The women can take their vaginal swab using the kit and hand over the sample to health workers. The tests wi l l be processed at the hospitals.

To begin with, the department will conduct intensified Information, Education and Communication (IE C) activities to raise awareness about cervical cancer screening, and teach women how to collect the vaginal swabs. However, the final standard operating procedure (SOP) is yet to be prepared, and there may be changes in the implementation guidelines, the official said.