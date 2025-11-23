TN to fight cancer with HPV self-test kits for women

CHENNAI: Observing that many women hesitate to undergo cervical cancer screening tests at hospitals, the Tamil Nadu health department is planning to distribute HPV self-test kits to women aged 35 through health workers. HPV (Human Papillomavirus) is a sexually transmitted infection that causes 95% of cervical cancer according to the WHO.
The National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu plans to pilot the programme in Dharmapuri district, which has the highest incidence of cervical cancer in the state, targeting around 25,000 women. According to a health department official, the major reason for the low numbers of screening for cervical cancer is the hesitance of women to visit hospitals to provide vaginal samples.
Many women are not comfortable with the test, the official added. As part of the new initiative, the HPV self-test kits will be given to women at their homes by health workers who go door-to-door delivering various government health services. The women can take their vaginal swab using the kit and hand over the sample to health workers. The tests wi l l be processed at the hospitals.
To begin with, the department will conduct intensified Information, Education and Communication (IE C) activities to raise awareness about cervical cancer screening, and teach women how to collect the vaginal swabs. However, the final standard operating procedure (SOP) is yet to be prepared, and there may be changes in the implementation guidelines, the official said.
Incidence rate of cervical cancer in state is 14 per lakh population
The kits are currently in the procurement stage with the TN Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC), said Arun Thamburaj, mission director, National Health Mission-TN. According to the 2018 TN Cancer Registry Project (TNCRP) report, jointly produced by the Cancer Institute, Adyar, and TN health department, released in 2023, the highest incidence of cervical cancer was observed in Dharmapuri.
The report showed that the Crude Incidence Rate of cervical cancer among women in Chennai was 13.0 for a one lakh population of women, while the same in Dharmapuri was 36.2, followed by Perambalur (36.0) and Ariyalur (29.9). The incidence rate of cervical cancer is 14.0 per lakh population for the state. TN is also trying to reduce the incidence of cervical cancer by vaccinating girls aged 14 against HPV. TN has begun procurement of HPV vaccines. The initiative was announced in the budget session last year, and the vaccination programme will be rolled out in Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Tiruvannamalai. CM MK Stalin launched a HPV vaccination programme at Adyar Cancer Institute’s screening centre in Villupuram GH complex in March 2024, to cater to the local population.