TVK chief Vijay resumes poll campaign, targets ruling DMK for 'loot, dynasty politics'

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam chief Vijay on Sunday resumed his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election after the Karur stampede and targeted the ruling DMK by accusing it of 'loot' and also indirectly levelled the allegation of dynasty politics against it.

Vijay slammed the DMK for questioning his party, the TVK, over its ideology and asserted that his party was founded on solid ideological standpoints, and it begins with the principle of equality and had, among other things, demanded a caste census.

He addressed cadres, admirers and local people at Sunguvarchattiram in nearby Kanchipuram district at an indoor auditorium of an educational institution.

Vijay alleged the DMK's ideology was loot and indirectly attacked it over dynasty politics.

The actor-turned politician ridiculed DMK and also accused it of pretension.

He said the TVK did not make "empty claims" like the DMK on ending NEET, and instead it sought shifting education to state list from the concurrent list of the Constitution.

Following the September 27 stampede at Karur, this is the first time Vijay addressed his party workers and the people as well, marking the resumption of his campaign ahead of the state election next year.