TVK chief Vijay signals manifesto direction, slams DMK in first speech after Karur stampede

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, in his first public speech after the Karur crowd-crush tragedy, targeted the DMK alone in his criticism of the ruling party, alleging corruption and poor governance.

For perhaps the first time, Vijay outlined several welfare measures that his party is likely to include in its election manifesto for the 2026 Assembly elections.

With the term “tharkuri” becoming infamously popular on social media to refer to the “ignorance” of Vijay’s supporters by political parties, the actor-politician, employing consonance, delivered a repartee.

He said his supporters were not tharkuris, but those who would make the future of the DMK a “kelvi kuri” (a question mark). “They are acharya kuri (exclamation marks) of Tamil Nadu politics. They are arikuri (indicator) of change in Tamil Nadu politics,” he said.

Although the meeting was framed as a public interaction, it was not open to the public and was held in an auditorium of a private educational institution in Kancheepuram district.

The media were also not allowed inside. Party functionaries brought in a select group of around 1,500–2,000 people from the district for the meeting.

While Vijay acknowledged that people would expect him to speak about the stampede at his political rally in Karur, which killed 41 people, he said he would speak about it later.

Invoking the name of DMK founder and former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, who hailed from Kancheepuram district, Vijay said the Dravidian stalwart had dedicated his life to public welfare but alleged that the party he founded had abandoned its principles and was focussed only on corruption.