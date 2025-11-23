Udhayanidhi inaugurates turf hosting FIH junior hockey tournament

MADURAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the Mathi Exhibition and Food Festival in Madurai, where he distributed identity cards to 500 members of women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Later in the evening, Udhayanidhi also opened the newly upgraded hockey turf, practice turf and other facilities at Race course stadium ahead of the FIH junior hockey tournament.

Speaking at the event in Tamukkam, Deputy CM noted that SHG-made products had recorded sales worth over 600 crore this year, crediting the achievement to the sustained support extended by the state government.

Udhayanidhi said the newly issued SHG identity cards would enable members to transport up to 25 kg of their products free of cost on government buses for distances up to 100 km. Commending the progress of women’s collectives, he said SHG members had evolved from seeking employment to becoming job creators. He assured them that the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women would continue to extend all necessary assistance to strengthen their enterprises.

The event also showcased a wide range of SHG products and regional cuisines, drawing significant footfall from residents and visitors alike.