10-year-old girl bitten by neighbour’s dog in Nagercoil

KANNIYAKUMARI: A 10-year-old girl was injured after being bitten by a German Shepherd near Nagercoil on Sunday. The Nesamani police have registered a case against the owner of the pet dog, who also happens to be the neighbour of the victim’s family.

Sources said the incident took place on Saturday evening at Thangam Nagar near Thoivalai when the girl was playing outside her house along with a boy.

At that moment, Mahizhan, owner of the dog, opened his gate, and the canine ran out and attacked the girl. She sustained minor bite injuries in her hand. Upon noticing, relatives managed to chase the dog away. Following the incident, an argument broke out between the two families after the girl’s parents questioned Mahizhan.

During the argument, Mahizhan and his son Godfrey allegedly threatened the girl’s parents, Praveen and Prathiba.The family lodged a complaint on Sunday, after which a case was registered against Mahizhan under sections 291, 296(b), and 351(3) of the BNS, 2023.