20 years on, work on new 184-km railway line begins

CHENNAI: After nearly two decades, work on the new 184.45-km Nagari-Tindivanam railway line has gained full momentum, with a 13-km stretch between Nagari and Podatturpettai expected to be completed by March next year. Another 20-km section between Walajah and Sholinghur is slated for completion by December 2026. The line is designed to support train operations at speeds of up to 130kmph.

The construction wing of Southern Railway, which is responsible for executing the project (started in 2008) has begun the tendering process for the remaining section of the new line. “The project is being implemented in two phases. The first phase covers the construction of a 65-km stretch between Nagari and Walajah Road, while the second phase includes the 120-km Walajah Road-Tindivanam section,” a railway official said.

“Currently, works such as forming earthen embankments, shifting utilities, laying tracks, and installing signalling and overhead equipment are under way along the 33-km stretches between Walajah-Sholingur and Podatturpettai-Nagari. The 13-km segment between Nagari and Podatturpettai is in an advanced stage and is expected to be completed by March next year,” the official added.

In May this year, tenders were invited for constructing the new 28.5-km Sholinghur-Podatturpet and 32.6-km Ranipettai-Arani lines at a combined cost of `736.14 crore, which are now being finalised. Additionally, in October, the zonal railway invited bids for two packages — the new broad-gauge line between Tindivanam-Cheyyar (51.5km) and Cheyyar-Arani (28km) — to be executed at a cost of Rs 856 crore.