20 years on, work on new 184-km railway line begins

CHENNAI: After nearly two decades, work on the new 184.45-km Nagari-Tindivanam railway line has gained full momentum, with a 13-km stretch between Nagari and Podatturpettai expected to be completed by March next year. Another 20-km section between Walajah and Sholinghur is slated for completion by December 2026. The line is designed to support train operations at speeds of up to 130kmph.
The construction wing of Southern Railway, which is responsible for executing the project (started in 2008) has begun the tendering process for the remaining section of the new line. “The project is being implemented in two phases. The first phase covers the construction of a 65-km stretch between Nagari and Walajah Road, while the second phase includes the 120-km Walajah Road-Tindivanam section,” a railway official said.
“Currently, works such as forming earthen embankments, shifting utilities, laying tracks, and installing signalling and overhead equipment are under way along the 33-km stretches between Walajah-Sholingur and Podatturpettai-Nagari. The 13-km segment between Nagari and Podatturpettai is in an advanced stage and is expected to be completed by March next year,” the official added.
In May this year, tenders were invited for constructing the new 28.5-km Sholinghur-Podatturpet and 32.6-km Ranipettai-Arani lines at a combined cost of `736.14 crore, which are now being finalised. Additionally, in October, the zonal railway invited bids for two packages — the new broad-gauge line between Tindivanam-Cheyyar (51.5km) and Cheyyar-Arani (28km) — to be executed at a cost of Rs 856 crore.
“The land acquisition for the entire stretch has been completed. Tenders will be opened in December, and construction is planned to commence by January 2026. The entire 184.45-km line is slated for completion by March 2028,” the official said.
Of the total 184.45km, a new line is required to be laid for 179km. Construction plans are under way for 173km, while a 6-km stretch between Walajah Road and Ranipet was completed and opened for goods traffic in November 2020.
The Nagari-Tindivanam new line includes the construction of 22 railway stations, three major junctions, 13 level crossings and nine halt stations. The project aims to enhance rail connectivity to SIPCOTs and industrial areas in Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, and Villupuram districts, as well as Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. It will link the Chennai-Katpadi line at Walajah, Chennai-Renigunta line at Nagari, and Chennai-Villupuram line at Tindivanam, thereby offering alternative routes to major destinations.
The alignment will cross the Cheyyar and Palar rivers, the Chennai-Tindivanam and Chennai-Bengaluru national highways, and several four-lane state highways. “The line involves constructing major bridges across NHs, rivers and existing railway lines, which requires approvals from multiple agencies,” the official noted.
S Thamarai Kannan from Ranipet said, “Despite its vast potential for freight movement, the project suffered from inadequate funding in the past. Now that land acquisition is complete, the railways should expedite the remaining works.”