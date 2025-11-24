Auroville Foundation secretary invites Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for literature fest

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram: Dr Jayanti S Ravi, Secretary of the Auroville Foundation and Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Gujarat, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.

In a press statement, the Auroville Foundation said that Dr Jayanti extended a formal invitation to the union minister to attend the Auroville Lit Festival scheduled for December, as well as the Margazhi Utsavam celebrations.

The statement added, “Jayanti briefed the finance minister on the latest developments, progress, and ongoing initiatives in Auroville, highlighting the Foundation’s commitment to fostering cultural, educational, and sustainable growth in alignment with the vision of The Mother and Sri Aurobindo.”

The foundation said the meeting was aimed at strengthening support for Auroville’s upcoming initiatives and its contributions to national cultural development.