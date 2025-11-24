Book free ticket on app and website for Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 in Madurai

MADURAI: The Madurai district administration on Sunday announced that the tickets for the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 can now be booked through the mobile app and portal ticketgenie.in, marking the final phase of preparations for the tournament scheduled in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.

Although entry is free, spectators must pre-book their sets, with each user allowed to reserve up to four tickets per day. Tickets will be scanned at Gate 5, and a single booking will grant access to all four matches of the day.

District collector K J Praveen Kumar, joined by city police commissioner J Loganathan, said players from over 12 countries will compete in the Madurai leg. To assist visiting teams, the administration has readied a pocket directory carrying contact details of senior officials, emergency services, and medical coordinators, along with information on Madurai's major temples and tourist spots. Apollo Speciality Hospital has been appointed as the event's medical partner.

The upgraded SDAT International Hockey Stadium is equipped with mobile toilets, drinking water points, and a recycled water supply delivering over 40,000 litres daily for the astro turf. Two galleries and a 1,456-seat covered stand are ready for spectators.

As part of cultural outreach, all teams will visit Alanganallur on December 5 for a reception at the Jallikattu arena, followed by a trip to the Keeladi Museum.

Security arrangements have been tightened across venues and hotels, with escort vehicles, PSOs, and armed guards deployed. Public entry will be through Gate 6, with parking arranged for 200 buses, 760 cars, and 3,000 two-wheelers.

League matches will continue until December 2, featuring defending champions Germany and the India vs Switzerland clash in Madurai.