Centre operating like a fascist state, labour codes will affect 90 per cent of workers: MA Baby

TIRUPPUR: CPM general secretary MA Baby on Sunday said the party must work to further strengthen the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, stressing that united democratic forces are essential in the country. Speaking at the 108th anniversary event of the ‘November Revolution’ in Tiruppur, where a rally and a public meeting were held, Baby said the union government was “operating as a fascist state”.

Citing the consolidation of 29 labour laws into four labour codes, the CPM leader said the move would affect 90% of workers and was intended to benefit corporates. “That’s why we need to form a grand alliance of secular, progressive leftists to oppose the BJP, which is operating under the control of the RSS. Even if we have policy differences with the DMK, we must strengthen the alliance. Only then can we strongly oppose communal forces,” he said.

Baby said the DMK-led secular alliance must return to power in 2026. “That should be our target. Not only in Tamil Nadu, elections are also coming up in Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. We must defeat the RSS-BJP alliance. In particular, we must protect our government in Kerala.”