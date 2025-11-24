Cyclone Senyar poised to deliver much-needed rain to North TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reeled under another day of intense monsoon activity on Monday as successive weather systems fired up across the Bay of Bengal and the Comorin Sea, delivering widespread heavy rain from Cuddalore through the Delta to the southern districts.

The northeast monsoon, which had slipped into deficit earlier this week, has now moved back into the positive zone after relentless downpours over the last four days.

However, the north coastal districts, including Chennai, remain in deficit and may receive their major spell this weekend, with cyclone Senyar expected to move towards the neighbouring Andhra coast.

B Amudha, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said: “Currently, multiple weather systems are interacting with each other in the open ocean, due to which constant weather changes are happening. A close vigil is maintained on the movement of the well-marked low-pressure area over Malaysia and the adjoining Strait of Malacca, which will concentrate into a depression over the South Andaman Sea and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over the South Bay of Bengal, moving west-northwestwards around November 26–27. There is another low-pressure area forming over the Comorin area by Tuesday. Their interaction with each other and movement is being closely watched,” she said.

The ongoing intense rainfall spell over south Tamil Nadu and the Delta districts has been triggered predominantly by the weather system in the Comorin area.