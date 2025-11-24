Ganja peddler injured in police firing after attacking constable in Chidambaram

Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar inspected the spot on Sunday morning and later visited constable Ayyappan at the hospital. DSP D Pradeep and Inspector Ambedkar were also present.



Speaking to reporters after the inspection, SP Jeyakumar said, “Two days ago, 5 kg of ganja brought in a bus was seized at the Alpettai check-post in Cuddalore. Two persons were arrested. During interrogation, they said Naveen of Vallampadugai had instructed them to bring the ganja. Naveen is also an accused in a case registered in Annamalai Nagar in April involving 20 kg of ganja. He had been absconding. Police were searching for him.”



He added, “During an intensive search, police caught Naveen last night near the Sivanpuri burial ground. During interrogation, he said he would show the place where the ganja and a knife were kept. Inspector Ambedkar and the team took him today to Mariyappan Nagar. Naveen then took out another concealed knife and attacked constable Ayyappan. The inspector fired one round at Naveen’s leg in self-defence.”



“Both injured persons are receiving treatment at the hospital. Naveen is facing nine cases, including five cases in Annamalai Nagar,” the SP said.



He further noted that 128 ganja-related cases had been registered in Cuddalore district this year, with 332 persons arrested and 208 kg of ganja seized. Fifteen persons had also been detained under the Tamil Nadu Goondas Act, 1982.