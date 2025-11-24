Health department campus in Coimbatore bereft of adequate toilets

COIMBATORE: The lack of adequate toilet facilities at the District Headquarters of the Health Department in Coimbatore district has become a pressing issue for the staff. They have been managing with the existing facilities, many of which are in a poor condition.

The office of the Deputy Director of Health Services and Family Welfare is located at Racecourse, next to the district collector's camp office. It houses around 20 divisions, including the offices of the Deputy and Joint Directors of Health Services, the Food Safety Department, the Tobacco Control Cell, the National Health Mission, the DNA Testing Laboratory, the Regional Water Analysis Department, the Forensic Science Laboratory, and the Drug Administration Department.

"Over 200 staff members, with about 70% being women, work on this campus. Each department has designated space for basic amenities like toilets, but these facilities were designed several years ago based on outdated staff numbers. There is an urgent need to expand the toilet facilities in all departments on the campus," said a women staff.

A woman officer emphasised the need for a common toilet facility on each floor of the main building.