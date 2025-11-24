Health department campus in Coimbatore bereft of adequate toilets
COIMBATORE: The lack of adequate toilet facilities at the District Headquarters of the Health Department in Coimbatore district has become a pressing issue for the staff. They have been managing with the existing facilities, many of which are in a poor condition.
The office of the Deputy Director of Health Services and Family Welfare is located at Racecourse, next to the district collector's camp office. It houses around 20 divisions, including the offices of the Deputy and Joint Directors of Health Services, the Food Safety Department, the Tobacco Control Cell, the National Health Mission, the DNA Testing Laboratory, the Regional Water Analysis Department, the Forensic Science Laboratory, and the Drug Administration Department.
"Over 200 staff members, with about 70% being women, work on this campus. Each department has designated space for basic amenities like toilets, but these facilities were designed several years ago based on outdated staff numbers. There is an urgent need to expand the toilet facilities in all departments on the campus," said a women staff.
A woman officer emphasised the need for a common toilet facility on each floor of the main building.
"Each department should provide separate toilet facilities for men and women. Additionally, there should be public toilets available, as the campus frequently witnesses visitors and public. Toilet and drinking water facilities are essential for government buildings; however, this campus, which houses many departments, lacks such amenities in adequate level. Some toilets are in abandoned condition and require proper repairs. While we advocate for sanitation and personal hygiene, it is vital that we are supported with adequate facilities," she added.
In response to these concerns, Deputy Director of Health Services Dr P Balusamy said that steps are being taken to address the issue, and funding has been allocated for repair and maintenance. "We have received `25 lakh for the maintenance and repair of the toilets on campus, and work is being carried out department by department. We aim to resolve these issues as soon as possible," he assured.