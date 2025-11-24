Karur Stampede: Key TVK leaders appear before CBI probe team Monday

KARUR: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary N Anand, General Secretary (Election Campaign Management), Adhav Arjuna, Karur District Secretary VP Mathiyazhagan, and Karur City functionary MC Pounraj appeared before CBI officers probing the Karur stampede on Monday.

The CBI has been probing the stampede that left 41 dead and 110 injured during TVK leader and actor Vijay’s election rally at Velusamypuram in Karur on September 27, 2025, as per a Supreme Court directive.

Earlier, the CBI had issued summons to N Anand, Adhav Arjuna, CTR Nirmal Kumar, VP Mathiyazhagan, and Masi Pounraj for inquiry into the incident.

As per the directive, all five functionaries appeared before CBI officials at around 10.50 am on Monday at the PWD circuit house located within the District Collectorate campus in Karur, where the officers are stationed for the investigation. On learning of their appearance, a large number of local TVK office-bearers and cadres gathered outside the CBI office.

The CBI had earlier issued summons to ambulance drivers who were present at the venue during the incident. So far, more than 20 ambulance drivers and vehicle owners have been questioned.

Moreover, the CBI recently inquired with Gurusaran, an office assistant at the TVK office in Panaiyur, Chennai. Officials have also been conducting inquiries by visiting the residences of those injured in the stampede.