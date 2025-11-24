Liquor shops near railway stations a concern for passengers: DRM

RAMANATHAPURAM: TASMAC liquor outlets located close to railway stations at Pamban and Chathirakudi are causing inconvenience to passengers, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Madurai division of Southern Railway Om Prakash Meena said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after in Rameswaram, the DRM said senior officers of the Railway Protection Force would hold negotiations with the district administration to consider relocating the shops.

Further, he said land acquisition for the construction of an overbridge to replace the subway at Lanthai, which gets flooded during rain, would be completed within 15-20 days.

On the new Pamban rail bridge, Meena said all technical issues in the lift span had been resolved, and trains were now operating at 50 kmph in the section. Responding to a query if a rail link between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi, Meena said, "There is no such plan at present. If the Railway Board recommends it, the proposal will be examined."

Earlier in the day, Meena inspected the redevelopment work that is under way in the Rameswaram railway station, which is being carried out at Rs 90 crore under the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme.