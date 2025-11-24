Maintain dignity, Ramadoss tells PMK cadre

VILLUPURAM: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Sunday urged the party’s Pattali Social Media Wing to become the backbone of its 2026 Assembly election campaign.

Addressing the wing’s state executive committee meeting in Tindivanam, he said social media must be used to guide people on the right path and advised party cadre to maintain restraint and dignity in their posts.

“Incorrect comments about others should not be spread. Let those who praise, praise. Let those who criticise, criticise. Even if others criticise the PMK, we should respond politely and in a civil manner.” he said.

“The PMK will face the 2026 Assembly election mainly through its social media wing. Therefore, all administrators in this wing must be given proper training. They must also undergo a test. Doorstep campaigns must be carried out. That will be the foundation for the PMK’s electoral success,” Ramadoss said.

The meeting adopted a resolution urging the government to implement 10.5% internal reservation in education and employment for the Vanniyar community. It also extended support to Srigandhi Ramadoss, who was elected as the party’s working president, replacing Anbumani Ramadoss.