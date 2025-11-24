Mettupalayam villagers refuse to return SIR forms to officials

CHENNAI: The police have registered a case against a few residents of Mettupalayam village near Tiruvallur after many residents refused to submit the filled enumeration forms to authorities as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

They allegedly blocked revenue officials from collecting the forms, stating that they would submit the forms only if their long-pending demand for declaring their village as a separate panchayat is fulfilled.

The village, with nearly 1,500 voters, is divided between Thomur and Sendrayanpalayam panchayats at the moment, which according to the villagers, had resulted in administrative issues.

According to police sources, the protest occurred last week. The police registered a case based on a complaint filed by a revenue official on Saturday. The FIR has been registered under Section 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with obstructing public servants from performing official duties.