Muslim groups join drive to help people ace SIR test in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: Muslim organisations in TN, which faces Assembly polls next year, are playing an active role in the voter-roll verification process that is under way in the state to ensure nobody from any community is left out. In Tiruchy, TN Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) has set up camps in at least 30 mosques.

Volunteers, who have downloaded PDFs of the 2002 and 2005 voter rolls, entered the details into Excel sheets, verify data and help people in filling SIR forms. “This work should have been done by the EC. Instead, many uneducated residents are expected to fill forms,” said S Muhammed Bilal, vice president, TNTJ Tiruchy.

“We are doing this because we are keen not to miss out due to lack of details from 2002 and 2005. After December 7, when the draft rolls would be released, we will check the list to see if names of any eligible voter is deleted and file claims, if any. That will involve far more work,” he added.

N Muhammed Gani, president of the Jamath in Beema Nagar said migration is a main issue as far as data accuracy is concerned. Besides jamaths, cadres of political parties representing the community are also active on the ground. The trend is similar across western districts.

In Coimbatore, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind conducts camps in the evenings on weekdays and full-day camps on the weekend. In Tirupattur and Vellore, the MMK is holding Sunday camps. Most mosques in the two districts have pasted printouts of the 2002 rolls on their walls so that people can check old records.

The IUML has deployed nearly 1,000 volunteers across its 52 district units and tapped 8,000 jamaaths.The Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi has organised more than 40 camps across TN and operates a helpline.

