NTK leader Seeman loses cool, abuses journalist at press meet; booked

PUDUCHERRY: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman on Sunday drew sharp criticism after he berated a television reporter during a press interaction in Puducherry, triggering complaints from journalists’ bodies, condemnation from political parties, and later, a police case.
Seeman was in Villianur to preside over the NTK’s Cuddalore district and Puducherry state consultation meeting, held as part of the party’s preparations for the 2026 Assembly election. Party in-charges, constituency executives and other members took part.
According to the Villianur police, three persons — including NTK coordinator Seeman and party cadre — have now been booked under Section 296B (obscenity in public places), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita based on a complaint filed by M Rajiv, a reporter from a television channel.
Before the meeting, Seeman addressed the media. During the interaction, Rajiv raised questions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the withdrawal of approval for metro rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai. Seeman reacted sharply, used abusive language and ordered the reporter to leave.
A few party cadres allegedly pushed the reporter by placing their hands on his chest and warned him not to pose such questions in future. Other journalists immediately gathered in support of Rajiv.
Following the incident, the Puducherry Print and Journalist Association filed a complaint with the Villianur police, after apprising Superintendent of Police (West) A Subramanian, who assured them that action would follow.
Videos of the episode went viral on social media, drawing condemnation from several quarters.
The Puducherry unit of the DMK strongly criticised Seeman’s conduct. In a statement, DMK state organiser and Leader of Opposition R Siva said political leaders must display “magnanimity, maturity and patience” when responding to the public and the press.
“At today’s press meet, he questioned the reporter’s eligibility, used abusive language and instructed his supporters to push him out. This is shameful and an assault on democracy,” Siva said.
Press organisations, including the Chennai Press Club and the South Indian Journalists’ Union, also condemned the incident and called for immediate action against Seeman and NTK cadre.