NTK leader Seeman loses cool, abuses journalist at press meet; booked

PUDUCHERRY: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman on Sunday drew sharp criticism after he berated a television reporter during a press interaction in Puducherry, triggering complaints from journalists’ bodies, condemnation from political parties, and later, a police case.

Seeman was in Villianur to preside over the NTK’s Cuddalore district and Puducherry state consultation meeting, held as part of the party’s preparations for the 2026 Assembly election. Party in-charges, constituency executives and other members took part.

According to the Villianur police, three persons — including NTK coordinator Seeman and party cadre — have now been booked under Section 296B (obscenity in public places), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita based on a complaint filed by M Rajiv, a reporter from a television channel.

Before the meeting, Seeman addressed the media. During the interaction, Rajiv raised questions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the withdrawal of approval for metro rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai. Seeman reacted sharply, used abusive language and ordered the reporter to leave.

A few party cadres allegedly pushed the reporter by placing their hands on his chest and warned him not to pose such questions in future. Other journalists immediately gathered in support of Rajiv.