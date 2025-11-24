Power cable snapped by rain kills three in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Three people, including a couple, died on the spot and one more person was injured when a high-tension power line snapped and fell on them due to rain at C Sathamangalam village near Chidambaram in Cuddalore district on Sunday.

The victims were identified as A Mariyam Susai (70), his wife M Pilon Mary (60) and R Vanathasmary (70), all natives of the village, and A Kanagaraj (58) of Sathamangalam, who escaped with injuries.

According to sources, the power cable fell on them after a tamarind tree uprooted by the heavy rain on Sunday afternoon crashed on a nearby electric pole, leading to the snapping of the cable.

The couple, who were residing in Chennai, had come to their native village to submit application for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The victims were engaged in a conversation outside a house near the Tamil Evangelical Lutheran Church (TELC) on Arundathiyar Street after attending morning prayers when tragedy struck them.

The three bodies have been sent to Chidambaram government hospital for postmortem. Kanagaraj is undergoing treatment at the same facility.

Upon receiving the information, Sethiathoppu DSP PV Vijayakumar, Tahsildar S. Geetha, and electricity board officials visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. The Orathur police have registered a case, and inquiry is underway.

Solatium of Rs 15 lakh each demanded for three bereaved families

Meanwhile, CPM Cuddalore district secretary K Madhavan demanded solatium for the families of the victims. In a statement, he said, “The entire village of Sathamangalam is in mourning. Since all three of deceased belong to the SC community, the state government should provide Rs 15 lakh each to the bereaved families.”