Safety hazard: Construction debris, waste dumped along ghat road in Valparai

COIMBATORE: Motorists and tourists travelling through Valparai have raised serious concerns over construction debris and waste being dumped along the ghat road, particularly on stretches leading towards Pollachi.

They allege that indiscriminate dumping of soil, demolished building material and other construction waste has not only narrowed the already-curved hill roads but also posed a significant safety hazard.

In recent weeks, multiple construction projects have been underway across Valparai, including the demolition of the Annadhidal structure to construct a stadium with parking facilities. As part of these developments, old building debris is reportedly being transported in lorries and dumped on roadsides along the Valparai-Pollachi route, Solaiyar Dam stretch, and the Karumalai area. Motorists say that the heaps of soil and rubble frequently spill onto the road, making vehicle movement difficult and increasing the risk of accidents.

Drivers complain that dust clouds from the dumped soil further reduce visibility, making it especially dangerous on steep and winding hill roads where caution is already crucial. "These days, construction is happening everywhere. Instead of disposing of debris safely, they dump it right next to the road. We struggle to drive, and accidents are becoming common," a motorist said.

Residents allege that despite repeated violations, the Highways Department has not taken effective action to curb illegal dumping. They have urged officials to penalise miscreants responsible for dumping the waste and enforce stricter monitoring along vulnerable stretches.



Responding to the complaints, Highways Department officials said they will intensify surveillance in the affected areas and take appropriate action against violators.