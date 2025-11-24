Security up in Tiruvannamalai ahead of Karthigai Deepam

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival, which begins today (November 24), the Tiruvannamalai police carried out an intensive security sweep at the Arunachaleswarar Temple premises with the assistance of a sniffer dog.



The bomb detection squad, along with the dog unit, conducted checks at the 16-pillared mandapam, the four surrounding car streets leading to the temple, and the areas where the temple chariots are stationed.



Meanwhile, Collector K Tharpagaraj inspected the arrangements made for devotees along the girivalam path, including drinking water and toilet facilities. He reviewed the functioning of water pipelines, the supply of purified drinking water, maintenance of toilets with adequate staff, and the working condition of streetlights. He also examined encroachments along the pathway and inspected the construction of mobile toilets being taken up by the rural development department.



According to information from the collectorate, monitoring committees headed by deputy collectors have been formed to ensure all essential facilities are provided to devotees, and officials added that the preparatory works are being carried out on a fast track.



Around 40 lakh devotees from within and outside Tamil Nadu are expected to participate in the ten-day festival, scheduled from November 24 to December 3. On the final day, the Bharani Deepam will be lit in front of the sanctum, followed by the lighting of the Maha Deepam atop the 2,668-foot hill behind the temple that evening.