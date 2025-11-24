Service road work in Thoothukudi begins after 19-year-long delay

THOOTHUKUDI: After 19 years, the State Highways Department is finally set to construct a long-pending service road along the Lakshmi Mill bridge, the rail overbridge that connects Inam Maniyachi panchayat with Kovilpatti municipality. The bridge, built at a cost of Rs 12.95 crore and opened to the public in 2006, originally included service roads on both sides.

However, only the southern side, used by residents of Krishna Nagar, was completed, while the northern stretch remained unfinished.

The construction of a 300-metre service road and canal on the northern side was delayed mainly due to land acquisition hurdles. About 250 metres of private land, measuring 3.5 metres in breadth, had to be acquired.

The state government had sanctioned Rs 78 lakh for the acquisition, and the compensation was paid to the landowners, said sources. Despite this, the land remained under the possession of its former owners.

A senior official said the project was also delayed because the Kovilpatti union laid a cement road on the disputed stretch 'without obtaining prior permission from the State Highways.' "As revenue has now handed over the land for the service road project, work to recover the land was mooted on Friday after serving notices to the landowners," he added.

The official further noted that the original estimate, prepared in 2003, would be revised to restart the project in line with current costs and requirements.

Once completed, the service road is expected to greatly benefit residents of Srinivasanagar, Indra Nagar, Shenbagavalli Nagar, and Athaikondan in Inam Maniyachi panchayat.

Residents say the existing stretch has deteriorated significantly. “The service road remains in poor condition; the State Highways must expedite the works,” said K Ramesh of Inam Maniyachi.