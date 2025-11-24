Seven killed, 70 injured as two private buses collide head-on near Tenkasi

TENKASI: Seven passengers, including six women, were killed and around 70 others sustained injuries when two private buses collided head-on at Duraisamiyapuram village, around 15 km from Tenkasi, on Monday morning.

According to the Elathur police, a private bus heading from Tenkasi to Kadayanallur and another proceeding in the opposite direction from Madurai towards Tenkasi rammed into each other near Duraisamiyapuram on Thirumangalam-Shengottai National Highway, killing six passengers on the spot. Police said one of the buses tried to overtake a vehicle and ended up colliding with the other on the two-lane road.

The deceased were identified as N Vanaraj (67) of TN Puthukudi, his wife V Shanmugathai, V Thenmozhi (55) of Kadayanallur, M Mallika (55) of TN Puthukudi, K Karpagavalli (45) of Vadakku Alangulam, S Muthulakshmi (35) of Panavadalichatram, and S Subbulakshmi (52) of Chokkampatti village.

Drivers booked for rash driving

The injured have been admitted to the Tenkasi District Government Headquarters Hospital and Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Drivers of the buses — K Kalaiselvan (40) of Rajapalayam and R Muthuselvam (36) of Nerkattumseval — were also severely injured in the collision, which left both vehicles mangled.