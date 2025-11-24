Seven killed, 70 injured as two private buses collide head-on near Tenkasi
TENKASI: Seven passengers, including six women, were killed and around 70 others sustained injuries when two private buses collided head-on at Duraisamiyapuram village, around 15 km from Tenkasi, on Monday morning.
According to the Elathur police, a private bus heading from Tenkasi to Kadayanallur and another proceeding in the opposite direction from Madurai towards Tenkasi rammed into each other near Duraisamiyapuram on Thirumangalam-Shengottai National Highway, killing six passengers on the spot. Police said one of the buses tried to overtake a vehicle and ended up colliding with the other on the two-lane road.
The deceased were identified as N Vanaraj (67) of TN Puthukudi, his wife V Shanmugathai, V Thenmozhi (55) of Kadayanallur, M Mallika (55) of TN Puthukudi, K Karpagavalli (45) of Vadakku Alangulam, S Muthulakshmi (35) of Panavadalichatram, and S Subbulakshmi (52) of Chokkampatti village.
Drivers booked for rash driving
The injured have been admitted to the Tenkasi District Government Headquarters Hospital and Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.
Drivers of the buses — K Kalaiselvan (40) of Rajapalayam and R Muthuselvam (36) of Nerkattumseval — were also severely injured in the collision, which left both vehicles mangled.
Elathur police have booked the drivers under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), 125 (a), 125 (b), 106 (1) of BNS. Collector AK Kamal Kishore, SP S Aravind, police personnel from Elathur station and fire and rescue services personnel reached the spot and carried out rescue operations. District in-charge Minister KKSSR Ramachandran also visited the victims at the hospital.
In a statement, the district administration said that steps have been initiated to cancel the licence of one of the buses, which allegedly caused the accident.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep shock and grief over the deaths, and directed officials to pay a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to those who are seriously injured and Rs 50,000 each to those who are slightly injured and undergoing treatment in hospitals from the CM’s General Relief Fund.
Several leaders, including Governor RN Ravi, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, NTK chief Seeman, TVK president Vijay, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, among others, expressed condolences.