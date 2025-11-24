Six killed, 39 injured as two private buses collide head-on near Tenkasi

TENKASI: Six passengers, including five women and a man, were killed and 39 others sustained injuries after two private buses collided head-on at Duraisamiyapuram village, around 15 km from Tenkasi, on Monday.

The injured people, including the children, have been rushed to the District Government Headquarters Hospital in 108 ambulances.

The Elathur police identified the deceased persons as Vanaraj (67) from Puthukudi, Thenmozhi (55) of Kadayanallur, Mallika (55) of Puliyangudi and three unknown females aged around 30, 50 and 50 respectively.

Police said a private bus heading from Tenkasi to Kadayanallur and another coming in the opposite direction from Madurai towards Tenkasi rammed into each other near Duraisamiyapuram on the Thirumangalam - Shengottai national highway road. Both buses were heavily damaged in the impact, and six passengers died on the spot. Thirty-nine injured passengers were rushed to the Tenkasi District Government Headquarters Hospital.

District Collector A K Kamal Kishore, Superintendent of Police S Aravind, police personnel from Elathur police station and fire and rescue services personnel reached the spot and carried out rescue operations. The accident triggered panic in the area. The identities of the three deceased persons are yet to be confirmed, and police are collecting details of the injured.