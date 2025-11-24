Snail pace of UGD work in Salem irks councillors, residents alike

SALEM: The second phase of the Underground Drainage (UGD) project in Salem, taken up by the Salem City Municipal Corporation, has been progressing slowly, raising concerns among councillors and residents alike.

According to Corporation Commissioner M Elangovan, phase-II works began in March 2024 with a planned duration of 36 months. The project aims to lay 432 km of UGD pipelines across 60 wards, but so far, only 78 km have been completed - around 18% of the total stretch.

Elangovan said that initiating work in any particular locality itself requires time and planning. The project has to be executed in a manner that minimises inconvenience to residents, which becomes difficult in many congested neighbourhoods. In several places, public resistance to excavation works has also contributed to delays, he added.

Despite the setbacks, he said the work is moving forward steadily. Most of the installation in Sooramangalam and Sivathapuram has been completed, while areas like Kondalampatti are still witnessing active pipeline work. He also noted that all four Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in Salem, with a combined operational capacity of 98 MLD, are functional.