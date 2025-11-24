Tasmac bottle buyback scheme from November 25

TIRUCHY: The long-standing problem of discarded liquor bottles littering public spaces and water bodies in Tiruchy is set to end after November 25, with the district rolling out Tasmac’s empty liquor bottle buyback scheme.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, District Collector V Saravanan said the buyback scheme will be implemented in the district from November 25. It may be noted that the Madras High Court on September 05 set a deadline for November 30, 2025, to fully implement the scheme across the state.

For years, residents have complained about streets, pavements, roadsides, drainage canals, and even waterbodies like the Uyyakondan canal, Cauvery, Kollidam, and Koraiyaru in Kudamurutti being strewn with empty liquor bottles and broken bottles and glass.

Broken bottles pose serious injury risks to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders, especially for children. TNIE had highlighted this issue on September 1. Tiruchy, with its 159 Tasmac outlets, has seen the issue grow increasingly difficult to manage, turning public areas into mini-dumps.

Under the empty liquor bottle buyback scheme, each liquor bottle sold at retail shops will carry a shop-specific sticker and a Rs 10 refundable deposit. Customers will pay the deposit at the time of purchase, which will be refunded when the empty bottle is returned to the same shop.

“This scheme will encourage responsible disposal of liquor bottles, reduce litter, and improve hygiene around shops and public spaces. Similar initiatives have already been successfully implemented in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Theni, Kanyakumari, Dharmapuri, and Thanjavur since January 2024,” said a Tasmac official.

Residents have welcomed the move, expressing hope that the long-standing litter problem in Tiruchy will finally be resolved. Speaking to TNIE, S Sarweshwaran, a resident of Mambalasalai, said, “If customers can return bottles and get their deposit back, the streets will be cleaner.

Right now, empty bottles and plastic litter make it dangerous for children and pedestrians.” Pointing towards the shortage of manpower at different outlets, a Tasmac employee said, “Customers will hand over used bottles directly to us, while we already have a heavy workload.

Many shops, especially in congested areas, operate in cramped spaces. If we are forced to store empty bottles inside the shop, it will create suffocation and space problems. The government should ensure proper implementation, including provision of godowns and additional manpower.”