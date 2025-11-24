Thamirabarani river level rises, flood warning issued

THOOTHUKUDI: After the monsoon rain continued to batter the district on Sunday, Collector K Elambahavath issued a flood warning to people living along the banks of River Thamirabarani, from Kaliyavoor to Punnakayal, and those near the Korampallam tank. He also declared a holiday for schools on Monday.

As the inflow to Thamirabarani increased within a few hours, the collector issued the warning, citing a discharge of 15,250 cusecs from Maruthur anaicut and 11,060 cusecs from Srivaikuntam anaicut at 3 pm. Since nearly 3,000 cusecs of surplus were released from Korampallam tank through Uppar odai, the collector advised the residents not to go near waterbodies. The farmers fed by the tank said that banana plantations in over 450 acres in Athimarapatti and 500 acres in Veeranayakkanthattu village were submerged in rainwater.