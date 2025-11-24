TN’s outreach to PhD scholars hits snag, 50 per cent of emails bounce back

CHENNAI: In a development that has exposed data gaps in the higher education system, nearly half of the emails sent by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) to PhD scholars bounced back, revealing that university databases did not maintain accurate contact information of research scholars.

To address inordinate delays and poor rate of completion of PhDs, TANSCHE had earlier this month launched a state-wide survey to identify the reasons for the delays and the various challenges faced by scholars in directly reaching out to them.

The council circulated a detailed questionnaire to about 32,000 PhD candidates enrolled across 13 state universities (including those from affiliated colleges of the respective universities), functioning under the higher education department. However, officials were in for a shock when about 50% of the emails returned undelivered due to incorrect, inactive or outdated email addresses. These email IDs were shared by the universities to TANSCHE.

“This is not a case of students ignoring the survey. The problem lies in reaching out to them,” said M P Vijayakumar, vice chairman, TANSCHE. He further added that they did not want to conduct the surveys through the universities as scholars could feel hesitant to speak their mind.