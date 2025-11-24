TN’s smart meter tender stuck in slow lane, project likely to miss 2028 deadline

CHENNAI: The tender process for identifying the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) for the ambitious rollout of over three crore smart meters for power consumers, which already faced significant delays during the bid submission process, is once again moving at a snail’s pace.

The bid submission ended in the first week of August with around 50 firms joining the race. The bids were later opened, but officials of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) said that the process of technical evaluation of the bids is yet to be completed, and the L1 bidder has not been identified yet.

It can be recalled that the bid submission deadline for the tender, which was floated in six packages in March this year, was initially set as April 16. It was later extended over five times before finally being closed on August 5.

A senior official in TNPDCL said that, after studying the technical and financial details of the bids, a detailed report was sent to energy and finance departments for approval. The official said the approval required from the government, as per norm for high-value projects, has not been obtained yet. A few senior officials said the project, which was already delayed, may miss the deadline of March 2028 set by the union government for completing the project under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).