Tomato, jasmine prices double as rain hits supply

MADURAI/DHARMAPURI: Persistent rainfall and high humidity have simultaneously hit vegetable and flower belts in Madurai and Dharmapuri, affecting production and driving up prices of both tomatoes and jasmine over the past two weeks.

Price of tomato, one of the worst-hit crops this monsoon, has nearly doubled from Rs 20–Rs 25 per kg to Rs 55–Rs 60 in retail markets across the state after rainfall cut production and arrival from other states too dropped by nearly half. Jasmine price has surged to Rs 2,000–Rs 2,500 per kg as daily arrivals in Madurai reduced from 10 tonnes to less than a tonne.

Dharmapuri district, which is one of the main tomato growing regions of the state and where the crop is cultivated in roughly 12,000 hectares annually, sees large production during the October–November planting cycle. Farmers normally harvest 15 tonnes–20 tonnes per acre, but this season, persistent northeast monsoon, cloud cover, and moisture stress have sharply reduced flowering.

“We usually receive 14 tonnes–15 tonnes a day, but this week it has dropped to 7–8 tonnes,” said P Ganeshan, a trader at the Palacode market, where a 25 kg box of tomato sold for Rs 1,500–Rs 1,600 on Saturday due to short supply.

Farmers said yields have plummeted. “An acre can give 20 tonnes of tomato, but I barely got four tonnes this time,” said S Muniappan of Palacode. “The rains have damaged the flowers. We spend over Rs 50,000 per acre every month on pesticides and fertilisers, but still can’t make a profit.”