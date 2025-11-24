UNICEF, TN school education department chart plan to boost Vellore's Class 10, 12 results

VELLORE: UNICEF, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department and the Tamil Nadu Science Forum (TNSF) convened a meeting in Vellore to explore measures to improve the pass percentages in Classes 10 and 12. Vellore Chief Educational Officer R Premalatha and KM Jotheeswarapillai, Assistant Project Officer (Vellore) of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, participated in the deliberations.



Speaking about the initiative, SN Janardhanan, Secretary of TNSF Vellore, noted that the district has recorded poor performance in the Class 10 and 12 examinations over the past two years. The meeting, he said, was held to identify gaps such as subjects with higher failure rates and ways to enhance students’ focus in those areas.



He added that the issues flagged during the discussion would be analysed over the next two weeks, following which training sessions would be conducted for students in all schools across Vellore from December to February. “We hope this training will help them better prepare for the exams scheduled in March,” he said.



The meeting also featured an exchange of views on various scientific education projects implemented by the state government, including Vanavil Mandram.



Meanwhile, UNICEF has identified 30 schools in Vellore for additional support, and teachers from these institutions have been provided with Mathematics and Science training kits to promote activity-based learning over rote learning.