Widespread rains bring much-needed relief to farmers across TN delta districts

TIRUCHY: Widespread rains across the delta districts bring relief to farmers and boost crops, while schools remain closed in many areas due to heavy downpours and waterlogging in some areas.

Intermittent rains have been lashing Tiruchy district since Sunday afternoon, affecting normal life in the city. As the rain continued into Monday morning, the district collector declared a holiday for schools alone. So far, there have been no complaints of standing samba crops being affected and waterlogging in the residential areas in the district.

The district received a total of 657.5 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Monday. Tiruchy Airport recorded a maximum of 58.3 mm, while Pulivalam witnessed only 3 mm. Golden Rock recorded 41.2 mm, Navalur Kottapattu 39.6 mm, and Kovilpatti 37.3 mm.

Widespread rains bring cheers to farmers in Thanjavur district. Thanjavur district experienced widespread rains from Sunday onwards. It has been raining on Monday morning also. Madukkur in the district recorded the highest rainfall of 137 mm during the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am. Kallanai recorded the lowest of 40 mm. The average rainfall in the district stood at 81 mm. Farmers in Orathanadu, Pattukkottai areas said the rains are much needed for standing Samba and Thaladi paddy crops.

Meanwhile, the Thanjavur district administration declared a holiday for schools in the district in the wake of the rains.

Tiruvarur district also experienced widespread rains. Tiruthuraipoondi received the highest rainfall of 111 mm. The district recorded an average rainfall of 78 mm. Due to heavy rains, low-lying areas in Tiruthuraipoondi taluk are inundated with rainwater. The district administration declared a holiday for schools.

Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam district administrations have declared holidays for schools in the districts due to heavy rains. A total of 296 mm of rain have been recorded since Sunday across Mayiladuthurai district. A total of 564 mm of rainfall have been recorded in Nagapattinam for the last 24 hours ending on Monday.