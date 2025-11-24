Worker dies after falling from boom lift in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old construction worker died after falling from a boom lift at a warehouse construction site at Sethupakkam in Tiruvalluvar district last week.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as J Ajay, a native of Vishnupuram in Uttar Pradesh, had been working as a contract labourer and was carrying out elevated structural work using a boom lift at night when he reportedly slipped and fell from a considerable height.

When he failed to return for dinner, his co-workers started searching and found him lying injured at the site. On information, police and co workers rushed him to a nearby private hospital. He was later referred to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said the site supervisor failed to ensure proper safety measures at the workspace. A case has been registered against him. Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the contractor complied with mandatory safety standards.