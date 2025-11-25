1,800 cusecs of surplus water released from Pechiparai dam after heavy inflow due to rains

KANNIYAKUMARI: Pechiparai dam witnessed a heavy inflow of 1,835 cusecs and 1,800 cusecs of surplus water were discharged from the reservoir into Kodayar and Kuzhithuraiyar rivers on Monday evening.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded across the district, contributing to an average of 1.69 cm on Monday. The inflow to Perunchani dam increased as well.

During the 24 hours till Monday morning, 14 rainfall stations in the district registered moderate rain and 12 others recorded light rainfall. Bathing ban continued for the second day at Thirparappu Falls in Kanniyakumari.

Collector R Alagumeena appealed to the fishermen not to venture into the sea till November 27. People should not visit Lemur and other beaches for taking bath and not go near Kuzhithurai low-level bridge and tourist spots, including Thirparappu and Ulakkai Aruvi, she added.

Alagumeena also inspected the water level in the Pechiparai dam and said that Mylaru recorded the highest rainfall of 4.4 cm in the district. For rain-related complaints and emergencies, the residents could contact the district management control room number 1077, 04652-231077, or 9384056205, she said.

Later, the collector, via video conferencing, participated in the monsoon preparedness meeting, chaired by Commissioner of Revenue Administration M Sai Kumar.