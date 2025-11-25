Automatic number plate recognition cameras to curb bribery at TN check posts

CHENNAI: In a bid to curb corruption and malpractices, the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety has decided to install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at 22 RTO check posts across the state. Additionally, speed-detection cameras will be set up at nine RTO check posts. The move is also expected to reduce tailbacks at check posts.

Official sources said the digitalisation of number plate reading and speed detection aims to prevent vehicle congestion at state border check posts, particularly on Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala borders.

“The system will reduce tailbacks at Bannari, Hosur, Serkadu and Pethikuppam check posts. Drivers can now pay road tax online and cross without getting down from their vehicles,” an official said.

Although road tax can now be paid online, commercial vehicles often face delays at check posts allegedly due to bribery and related complaints. Particularly, omni buses registered in other states, despite having paid road taxes online, are allegedly made to wait at check posts with the intention of extracting bribes, said sources.