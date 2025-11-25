Automatic number plate recognition cameras to curb bribery at TN check posts

CHENNAI: In a bid to curb corruption and malpractices, the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety has decided to install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at 22 RTO check posts across the state. Additionally, speed-detection cameras will be set up at nine RTO check posts. The move is also expected to reduce tailbacks at check posts.
Official sources said the digitalisation of number plate reading and speed detection aims to prevent vehicle congestion at state border check posts, particularly on Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala borders.
“The system will reduce tailbacks at Bannari, Hosur, Serkadu and Pethikuppam check posts. Drivers can now pay road tax online and cross without getting down from their vehicles,” an official said.
Although road tax can now be paid online, commercial vehicles often face delays at check posts allegedly due to bribery and related complaints. Particularly, omni buses registered in other states, despite having paid road taxes online, are allegedly made to wait at check posts with the intention of extracting bribes, said sources.
The systems will be integrated with software connected to the Central Monitoring System at the State Transport Authority office in Guindy. The unified platform will enable real-time video and data monitoring, ANPR analytics, speed violation detection with alerts, and management of evidence such as images and videos. It will also be linked to the VAHAN portal, which maintains vehicle registration details, and the SARATHI portal, which holds driving licence data.
Apart from verifying whether road tax has been paid before vehicles enter the state, the ANPR system will also automatically generate challans for violations such as not wearing helmets, using hand-held devices while driving, failing to wear seat belts, and other offences.
Speed-detection cameras will be placed at nine points: Pethikuppam-Incoming (Chennai North), Poonamallee (Chennai North), Tiruttani (Chennai North), Thiruchitrambalam (Villupuram), Katpadi (Vellore), Hosur-Incoming (Vellore), Hosur-Outgoing (Vellore), and KG Chavadi-Incoming and Outgoing (Coimbatore).
The 22 RTO check posts monitor vehicles from other states for issuing temporary permits and collecting road taxes. Since 2023, temporary permits for all categories of tourist vehicles – including motor cabs, maxi cabs, and omni buses – have been issued online.
Additionally, the check posts provide temporary permits for vehicles holding goods carriage permits from other states to transport goods into Tamil Nadu. During 2024-25, the RTO check posts registered an earning of Rs 230.04 crore.
The 21 check posts are Plavakkam (Chennai North), Serkadu, Kalikoil and Bagalur (Vellore), Gopalapuram, Valanthayamaram, Gudalur and Nadukani (Coimbatore), Bannari (Erode), PC Patti (Madurai), and others.
In July, the DVAC recovered Rs 1.72 lakh from a Motor Vehicle Inspector at the Poonamallee RTO check post, and Rs 95,000 from the Christianpet check post.