Chennai court awards multiple lifer for three ‘Bawaria gang’ members in 2005 murder, dacoity case

CHENNAI: In a sensational murder and dacoity case that jolted Tamil Nadu two decades ago, a city court on Monday awarded at least four life sentences to be served consecutively to each of the three convicts of the infamous “Bawaria” gang for the 2005 murder of then AIADMK MLA and former minister K Sudarsanam at Thanakulam near Periyapalayam.

Of the four accused tried in the case, one was acquitted. The Chennai Sessions Court had convicted the three on Friday on various charges. The sentence was pronounced on Monday.

Delivering the long-awaited verdict, XV Additional Sessions Judge L Abraham Lincoln awarded four life sentences to be served one after another for Jagadish (68) alias Gunna of Rajasthan, five life sentences for Rakesh (55) alias Guddu of Haryana, and four life sentences for Ashok (56) alias Laxman of Rajasthan. All three were already lodged in prisons as they were serving their sentence in another case.

The fourth accused, Jaildar Singh alias Lalimaster, who was out on bail, was acquitted.

The court also imposed fines on the convicts ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. The court described the offence as brutal, premeditated, and carried out with the intent to terrorise.