Coimbatore summit to see Rs 4,000-crore fresh investments

CHENNAI: Coimbatore is set to unveil close to Rs 4,000 crore in fresh investments at TN’s third regional investment summit on Tuesday, as the western industrial hub steps up efforts to reposition itself as a high-tech manufacturing & innovation centre.

People familiar with the discussions said CRI Pumps is leading the commitments with a Rs 2,060 crore expansion that is expected to create about 2,000 jobs. LMW Group is investing Rs 1,050 crore in aerospace, defence, R&D and electronics projects, generating roughly 1,330 jobs. Dairy major Hatsun Agro Products has committed Rs 860 crore, with plans to hire around 400 people.

The Coimbatore conclave follows earlier regional summits in Thoothukudi and Hosur.

This year’s edition is geared towards attracting capital into advanced and auto electronics, aerospace and defence, drones and small aircraft, and digital infrastructure including data centres and global capability centres (GCCs).

To widen the city’s investment appeal, the government is encouraging commitments in healthcare, education, and hospitality — sectors seen as critical to strengthening Coimbatore’s talent pipeline and improving urban liveability.

Tamil Nadu’s broader vision, officials said, is to position Coimbatore as a future-ready industrial and services hub capable of drawing next-generation investments and creating high-skill jobs across manufacturing and technology.

Sources stressed that the figures disclosed so far do not reflect the full scale of commitments. “The overall investment will be much higher,” one official said, declining to share further details.