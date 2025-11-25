Continuous rainfall floods Thoothukudi GH, several residential areas

THOOTHUKUDI: Due to the continuous spell of rainfall for the third consecutive day, the district recorded an average of 6.18 cm on Monday, resulting in an increased inflow to the Thamirabarani river and a significant rise in water level across all the major waterbodies.

Several residential areas in the Thoothukudi Corporation, the combined court campus, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital premises, collectorate premises, and the main thoroughfares were inundated. Corporation employees were continuously engaged in the dewatering works.

MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, along with Additional Collector R Ishwarya, inspected the water level in Srivaikuntam anaicut, Eral bridge, Authoor bridge and Uppar odai bridge on Tiruchendur road, and the medical college premises. Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan inspected the water pumping station at Ayyarvilai. The civic body said that the residents could contact toll-free number 1800-203-0401 for emergencies.

Thoothukudi Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy inspected the flood-hit areas in Athibarasakthi Nagar, which, in 2023, was inundated in 1.8-metre-deep floodwater. "The water flowing from Ottapidaram to the corporation areas has been diverted to the sea through stormwater drains.