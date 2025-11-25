Continuous rainfall floods Thoothukudi GH, several residential areas

THOOTHUKUDI: Due to the continuous spell of rainfall for the third consecutive day, the district recorded an average of 6.18 cm on Monday, resulting in an increased inflow to the Thamirabarani river and a significant rise in water level across all the major waterbodies.
Several residential areas in the Thoothukudi Corporation, the combined court campus, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital premises, collectorate premises, and the main thoroughfares were inundated. Corporation employees were continuously engaged in the dewatering works.
MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, along with Additional Collector R Ishwarya, inspected the water level in Srivaikuntam anaicut, Eral bridge, Authoor bridge and Uppar odai bridge on Tiruchendur road, and the medical college premises. Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan inspected the water pumping station at Ayyarvilai. The civic body said that the residents could contact toll-free number 1800-203-0401 for emergencies.
Thoothukudi Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy inspected the flood-hit areas in Athibarasakthi Nagar, which, in 2023, was inundated in 1.8-metre-deep floodwater. "The water flowing from Ottapidaram to the corporation areas has been diverted to the sea through stormwater drains.
Water stagnation was reported in residential areas that witnessed 6 cm rainfall in five hours, but the road access remained unaffected," he said, adding that the underground drainage network is supporting water evacuation of 28 MLD per day.
According to the district administration, more than 32,209 cusecs of surplus water were discharged from Maruthur anaicut, and 28,450 cusecs at Srivaikuntam anaicut, into the Thamirabarani river, which drains into the Gulf of Mannar at Punnakayal.
Besides, 3,000 cusecs were released from the Korampallam tank in the north channel of Srivaikuntam anaicut into the Uppar odai surplus carrier at 6 pm. With more rain forecast, the water level in Thamirabarani is likely to increase further, said the district administration. As the low-lying bridge across the Thamirabarani river in Eral was submerged, traffic was diverted to the newly refurbished bridge.