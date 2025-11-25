Demand rises for Manamedu sarees, but youth not keen on running looms

TIRUCHY: Manamedu, one of the biggest cotton handloom clusters in Tiruchy, is riding a wave of renewed demand, with business touching nearly Rs 5 crore during the last financial year (2024-25).

While weavers are working day and night to meet the rising demand, e-commerce players have started lining up with bulk orders. Amidst the revenue climb, the village is facing a stark crisis-a fast-shrinking pool of skilled weavers that threatens to stall its hard-won revival.

Located about 40 km from Tiruchy city, Manamedu has steadily overtaken Woraiyur, Thuraiyur and Paithamparai to emerge as the district’s most vibrant cotton handloom hub over the last decade. Six cooperatives operate in the village today, generating nearly 20 percent more in revenue than the previous financial year for the last two years.

After the pandemic slump, the rhythmic thrum of looms is back - but fewer hands are behind them. Around 30,000 sarees are produced yearly in Manamedu, but the workforce is shrinking by around 10% every year as experienced and veteran weavers exit the business. Ten years ago, the village had nearly 400 weavers, out of which only about 250 remain now.

The cluster is functioning well below its potential, say cooperative leaders. The decline is most visible among younger artisans, who increasingly view weaving as too slow, demanding and uncertain compared to readily available daily-wage jobs.