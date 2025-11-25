EPS did not support farmers when Centre refused to relax paddy moisture norm, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for not standing with the farmers as they were protesting against the union government’s rejection of their demand to increase moisture content for paddy procurement.

Referring to his letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to increase the permissible moisture content in paddy to 22% to facilitate procurement, which was subsequently rejected by the centre, Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu should benefit from an alliance. Does Palaniswami believe that an electoral alliance is meant only to compromise self-respect and rights?”

The CM said, following excessive rainfall, the paddy crop became wet though the government increased the procurement centres and waited. However, Palaniswami did politics over the issue by wearing green scarf, he charged.

Stalin wondered for whom Palaniswami was waiting so as to get permission to support the farmers, who are in protest mode. Hitting out at Palaniswami for “submissively” supporting three farm laws, he asked if the AIADMK chief would at least once tell the centre to at least listen to the demands of Tamil Nadu farmers.

Sharing the photos of protests that happened in the delta districts on his social media accounts, the CM added, “I raise these questions with the intention of ensuring a united voice from Tamil Nadu for farmers’ welfare. The hard work of our farmers should not go to waste.”