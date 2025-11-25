EPS did not support farmers when Centre refused to relax paddy moisture norm, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for not standing with the farmers as they were protesting against the union government’s rejection of their demand to increase moisture content for paddy procurement.
Referring to his letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to increase the permissible moisture content in paddy to 22% to facilitate procurement, which was subsequently rejected by the centre, Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu should benefit from an alliance. Does Palaniswami believe that an electoral alliance is meant only to compromise self-respect and rights?”
The CM said, following excessive rainfall, the paddy crop became wet though the government increased the procurement centres and waited. However, Palaniswami did politics over the issue by wearing green scarf, he charged.
Stalin wondered for whom Palaniswami was waiting so as to get permission to support the farmers, who are in protest mode. Hitting out at Palaniswami for “submissively” supporting three farm laws, he asked if the AIADMK chief would at least once tell the centre to at least listen to the demands of Tamil Nadu farmers.
Sharing the photos of protests that happened in the delta districts on his social media accounts, the CM added, “I raise these questions with the intention of ensuring a united voice from Tamil Nadu for farmers’ welfare. The hard work of our farmers should not go to waste.”
EPS flays govt over delay in DGP appointment
Salem: The DMK government is delaying the appointment of a permanent Director General of Police (DGP), fearing the probability of having to choose from a central list comprising officers unfavourable to the ruling dispensation, claimed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday.
Speaking to reporters at Salem Airport, Palaniswami said that whenever a DGP’s tenure nears completion, the state government is required to prepare a panel of eligible officers at least three months in advance and forward it to the UPSC, which in turn sends back a shortlist of three names. The state then appoints one among them.
Palaniswami claimed the state was hesitant because the list recommended by the centre might not be favourable to the DMK government. “That is the only reason a permanent DGP has not been appointed,” he alleged. Turning to the paddy procurement issue, EPS said farmers were suffering due to the government’s “carelessness.”
He said that with six lakh acres harvested and officials fully aware of the expected yield, timely procurement would have prevented the present distress. Palaniswami further said the state had offered no explanation for why the centre rejected their request to relax moisture norms.