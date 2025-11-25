Heavy rain leaves Madurai waterlogged; officials begin clearing operations

MADURAI: A night of relentless rain left several parts of Madurai waterlogged on Monday, disrupting early morning routines and prompting residents to call for urgent civic intervention. According to the district administration, the city recorded an average of 37 mm rainfall, with showers that began late Sunday continuing well past midnight.

District officials launched early clearing operations, deploying teams across inundated stretches to pump out stagnated water and unclog stormwater drains. District collector K J Praveen Kumar inspected waterlogged areas around the Meenakshi Amman Temple and nearby commercial zones.

He directed departments to speed up removal of silt and debris. At the Thayir Market Junction, where stagnation is a recurring issue, corporation teams opened the culvert to desilt the drains.

“The rainfall has resulted in road damage in several parts of the city, causing severe hardships for residents. The corporation should have taken measures before the monsoon to prevent such issues,” said T Nageswaran, an activist from Madurai.

Corporation officials stated that Rs 2 crore worth of patchwork had recently begun across all five zones. Roadwork from Thavitty Santhai to Keela Vasal is also set to commence shortly. Officials added that pre-monsoon desilting had helped prevent stagnation in several pockets of the city.