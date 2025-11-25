Nagai receives 56.4 cm rain; 3,125 hectare of samba and thaladi crops inundated

NAGAPATTINAM: Heavy rains lashed Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, resulting in waterlogging at low-lying areas, forcing authorities to declare a holiday for schools in both the districts on Monday.

Incessant rains also inundated Samba and Thaladi crops from 2,911 hectares (ha) to 6,307 ha and 983 ha to 3,125 ha, in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai respectively, within a day. Rains started from Sunday night under a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and continued till Monday morning, affecting several parts of the district.

According to IMD, Nagapattinam district received a total of 56.4 cm of rain in the last 24 hours ending at 6 am on Monday, with an average rainfall of 8 cm. Thalaignayiru received the highest rainfall of 9.9 cm, followed by Thirukkuvalai (9.6 cm), Nagapattinam city (8.3 cm), Velankanni (8.3 cm), Thirupoondi (7.6 cm), Vedaranyam (6.5 cm), and Kodiakkarai (6.0 cm).

Mayiladuthurai district received an average rainfall of 4.9 cm in the last 24 hours ending at 6 am on Monday. Kollidam recorded the highest rainfall of 7.6 cm, followed by Sirkali (6.9 cm), Manalmedu (5.5 cm), Mayiladuthurai (4.5 cm), Sembanarkoil (4 cm), and Tharangambadi (1 cm).

Areas including Nagapattinam town, Nagoor, Velankanni, Vellappakkam, Thirupoondi, Melapadukai, Karunkanni, Keezhvelur, Keezhaiyur, Thirumarugal, Thittacheri, Devangudi, Narimanam, Vizhundamavadi, and Vettaikaraniruppu received steady rainfall.

Water collected around the Perarignar Anna Bus stand in Nagapattinam, government offices, residential areas, and agricultural fields. Tree branches also fell near the district collector’s office, which were removed swiftly. A senior official from the Nagapattinam municipality said the municipality is acting swiftly by clearing blocks in drainage.