No employees, coop society in Madurai remains closed for eight months

MADURAI: The primary agricultural cooperative society at Melavalavu, which is run by a single-staff member, has remained closed for the past eight months, as the secretary has retired and a replacement has not been appointed yet. Farmers said they are not able to access any credit schemes from the society and urged the government to appoint staff at the earliest.

According to sources, the Melavalavu primary agriculture cooperative society, located in the Kottampatti block in Melur has 1,200 members. The society handles transactions valued between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh every month. Speaking to TNIE, S. Malaisamy, a farmer, expressed his frustration over the closure of agriculture society.

"Closure of the society affects all farmers in the region. The society has 1,200 active members, primarily farmers, and is situated in an area with extensive paddy fields spanning several acres. Farmers cultivate using water from the Periyar irrigation scheme, and are dependent on the society for loans and fertilizers.

Several farmers lodged numerous complaints to the district cooperative department officials about the society's closure during the last eight months, but no action has been taken yet."