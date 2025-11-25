Preamble to be read at institutions across Tamil Nadu ahead of 76th Constitution Day

Notably, the state government also highlighted that the Constitution, as a noble creation by B R Ambedkar, represents the essence of democratic ideals.

The state government also underscored its focus on state autonomy and adherence to federalism. It also affirmed that the principal objectives are to uphold the fundamental rights of the people, secure unity, integrity, fraternity, and serve the public interest.

It also stressed the importance of Article 15(3) of the Constitution that empowers the state government to create special measures for women's and children's development.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will take part in Constitution Day Celebrations at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi on 26th November at 11 am.

The President of India, the Vice-President, the Speaker of Lok Sabha, and Members of Parliament from both Houses will also participate in the celebrations.

President of India will lead the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution of India during the programme.

(With inputs from PTI)