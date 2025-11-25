Rain, delay in updating M-Stripes app affect tiger census work in TN forests

COIMBATORE: The alleged delay in updating the M-Stripes app, used for tiger estimation, as well as the rain have been playing spoilsport in the tiger estimation work at five tiger reserves and other non-tiger-bearing areas in the state.

While the training related to the tiger estimation along with other wildlife using direct and indirect signs has been completed for the field-level staff of five tiger reserves, including Megamalai, Anamalai, Kalakkad Mundanthurai, Mudumalai, and Sathyamangalam, the staff have not yet started using the app.

“In earlier tiger estimation, staff in a team had to cover between 1,500 hectares and 2,000 hectares. With the help of Wildlife Institute of India (WII) experts, now the NTCA officials have agreed to reduce the area to be covered to 1,000 hectares and update it in the M-stripes app, developed by WII,” said sources.

“From this year, as per the NTCA instruction, the tiger estimation will also be held in non-tiger-bearing (forest divisions) areas. Along with five tiger reserves, tiger estimation is being held in 22 forest divisions in the state. This is also another reason for the delay in updating the M-Stripes app,” sources added.